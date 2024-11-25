Trump election interference case to be dropped as Jack Smith makes major move

Washington DC - Special Counsel Jack Smith on Monday moved to dismiss the case against President-elect Donald Trump for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has moved to dismiss the case against President-elect Donald Trump (r.) for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election. © Collage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Smith, in a filing with the judge in Washington presiding over the historic case, said it should be dropped in light of a long-standing Justice Department policy not to prosecute a sitting president.

The special counsel asked District Judge Tanya Chutkan to dismiss the case "without prejudice" – leaving open the possibility it could be revived after Trump leaves office four years from now.

Smith paused the election interference case earlier this month after Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the November 5 presidential election.

"The Government's position on the merits of the defendant's prosecution has not changed," Smith said in the filing with Chutkan. "But the circumstances have."

"It has long been the position of the Department of Justice that the United States Constitution forbids the federal indictment and subsequent criminal prosecution of a sitting President," Smith said.

"As a result, this prosecution must be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated."

Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, welcomed the move to dismiss the case, calling it a "major victory for the rule of law."