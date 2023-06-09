Donald Trump charged with 37 counts in unsealed classified documents indictment

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump took secret documents dealing with US nuclear and weapons programs from the White House after leaving office, potentially putting national security at risk, according to the indictment of the former president unsealed on Friday.

Former president Donald Trump faces 37 counts including "willful retention of national defense information." © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Trump took "hundreds" of classified government documents to his Mar-a-Lago residence and club in Florida, the 49-page charge sheet said.

The former president kept the files, which included documents from the Pentagon, CIA, and National Security Agency, unsecured at Mar-a-Lago, which regularly hosted large social events involving tens of thousands of guests over time, the indictment said.

On at least two occasions, Trump showed classified documents on US military operations and plans to people not cleared to see them at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, it said.

Trump faces 37 separate counts in the indictment, including 31 counts of "willful retention of national defense information," which carries up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Other charges include conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document, and false statements.

"The classified documents Trump stored in the boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries," the indictment said.

Other records dealt with US nuclear programs and the potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack along with plans for retaliation, it said.

"The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources," according to the indictment.