Johnson announces date for Trump's first State of the Union of second term

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's first State of the Union address of his second term will take place on February 24, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday.

"We look forward to advancing the important work ahead of us in 2026, serving the American people, defending liberty, and preserving this grand experiment in self-governance," Johnson said in a letter to Trump that was made public.

"To that end, it is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, in the Chamber of the US House of Representatives."

Trump addressed a joint session of Congress in March last year, though such appearances in a president's first year are not formally designated as State of the Union addresses.

The speech comes as Trump faces political headwinds at home over the cost of living and a controversial immigration crackdown, alongside growing international backlash to an increasingly aggressive foreign policy that has rattled US neighbors and European allies.

He is expected to lay out his vision for the country in what could prove a make-or-break year. If Democrats win a House majority in high-stakes midterm elections, they can curb his power for the rest of his term.

"The United States stands stronger, freer, and more prosperous under your leadership and bold action," Johnson, a hardline conservative from Louisiana, added.