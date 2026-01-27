Trump addresses speculation Kristi Noem will step down after latest ICE killing

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem would remain in her job, despite a backlash over a fatal shooting by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump (l.) insists DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is "doing a very good job" as her department faces outrage over the fatal shootings in Minnesota. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via A

"No," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if Noem would step down after 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti was killed while protesting against immigration raids.

"I think she's doing a very good job," added Trump, in his first on-camera comments since the shooting on Saturday.

The New York Times reported that Trump held an almost two-hour meeting Monday evening with Noem, who has favored aggressive immigration raids and described Pretti as a "domestic terrorist."

The Republican president has also dispatched his border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis, in a sign he may favor Homan's more targeted approach to the arrests of undocumented migrants over Noem's showy mass raids.

Trump, who was heading to Iowa to give a speech on the economy and affordability, continued his pivot from the White House's aggressive initial reaction to the shooting.

"I love his family, and it's a very sad situation," Trump said.

"We're doing a big investigation... I'm going to be watching over it, and I want to very honorable and honest investigation, and I have to see it myself."

Trump also further distanced himself from the comments by Noem, and by deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, who called Pretti an "assassin" who wanted to murder federal agents.