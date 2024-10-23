Trump boasts of near daily conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Zebulon, Georgia - Donald Trump boasted on Wednesday of having almost daily conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that he has a very good relationship with the Israeli prime minister.

Then-US President Donald Trump (r.) speaks as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l.) listens during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, September 15, 2020. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Trump has previously cast himself as Israel's "protector" and has said that Netanyahu's government must "finish the problem" in its war against Hamas.



"Bibi called me yesterday, called me the day before," said the Republican candidate, using Netanyahu's nickname.

"We have a very good relationship," Trump said at a campaign rally in Georgia, adding, "We're going to work with them very closely."

Trump had already reported having a telephone conversation with Netanyahu on Saturday, claiming that the Israeli leader "wants my view on things."

The last public call between US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu was on October 17, when the American leader congratulated his Israeli counterpart on the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, according to the White House.