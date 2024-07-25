Thousands turn out against "horrendous" Netanyahu address as cops arrest hostage family members

Washington DC - Thousands of demonstrators protesting Israel 's horrific assault on Gaza marched on the US Capitol on Wednesday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received countless standing ovations in Congress despite widespread war crimes accusations.

Thousands of protesters turned out to demonstrate against the war on Gaza and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress. © REUTERS

A group of protesters burned Netanyahu in effigy, along with American flags – a raucous end to a mostly peaceful march that also drew families, children, and the elderly, as well as concerned citizens from thousands of miles away.



Crowds carrying Palestinian flags and signs ranging from left-wing slogans to Bible verses gathered near the Capitol calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the arrest of Netanyahu, as prosecutors seek a warrant for him at the International Criminal Court.

"Seek peace and pursue it," read one sign, quoting the Bible, while others were styled as criminal "wanted" signs, with photos of Netanyahu in place of a mugshot.

At a rally before the march, Palestinian and Jewish organizers stood on a stage and denounced both the US and the Israeli government for genocide, calling for a "citizen's arrest" of Netanyahu.

Karameh Kuemmerle, of the organization Doctors Against Genocide, told AFP that she and her medical colleagues were "horrified by the destruction of the health system in Gaza."

"We are here to show our opposition to having the criminal Netanyahu come to our capital and being greeted by the politicians who sent him weapons to kill children in Gaza," said the doctor, who traveled to Washington from Boston.