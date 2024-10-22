Kamala Harris campaigns with Republicans as Trump tours Hurricane Helene damage

Malvern, Pennsylvania - Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a push to woo moderates in three swing states Monday, while Republican Donald Trump slammed the government's response to Hurricane Helene as he toured the devastated state of North Carolina.

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris (l.) and former Congresswoman Liz Cheney laugh together during a conversation moderated by Charlie Sykes in Brookfield, Wisconsin. © REUTERS

With just over two weeks until Election Day, the Democratic vice president and her Republican opponent are on a blitz through the battlegrounds that will decide the outcome in a race that polls say is too close to call.

On Monday, Harris appeared in Pennsylvania alongside Liz Cheney – a prominent Republican – who called on undecided voters "to reject the kind of vile vitriol that we've seen from Donald Trump."

Trump toured storm-damaged Asheville and repeated conspiracy theories about the government's disaster response. Later, at a rally in Greenville, he hammered home his campaign message that immigrants were "looting, ransacking, raping, and pillaging" the country.

On Monday alone, Harris had events scheduled in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin – Rust Belt states that were in Trump's column in 2016 but crucial to President Joe Biden's victory four years later.

Harris said Trump's dominance in politics since his shock 2016 election had led Americans to "point the finger at one another" and left the country "exhausted."

"Donald Trump is an unserious man, and the consequences of him ever being president of the United States again are brutally serious," she said.