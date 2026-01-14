Trump defends ICE killing of Renee Nicole Good, but softens tone in message to her father

Washington DC - President Donald Trump used an interview with CBS News on Tuesday to claim that, while Renee Nicole Good was likely a "wonderful person," her killing by an ICE agent was justified.

President Donald Trump told CBS News that Renee Nicole Good's behavior justified her shooting, but admittedly she was likely a "wonderful person." © AFP/Mandel Ngan

"I want to say to the father that I love all of our people," Trump told CBS News anchor Tony Dokoupil on Tuesday in a direct message to Good's father.

"I would bet you that she, under normal circumstances, was a very solid, wonderful person," he continued. "But, you know, her actions were pretty tough. I've seen it in many ways and many different shapes and forms."

"But the bottom line is, look, we have hundreds of thousands of murderers in our country, killers, ICE is trying to get them out. They were let in through an open border policy of sleepy Joe Biden."

Trump's comments came after Dokoupil told him that he had spoken with Good's father, who he said was a supporter of the president.

Dokoupil said the man was not only "heartbroken" over his daughter's death, but also over her repeated characterization as a "domestic terrorist."

Good was fatally shot on January 7 by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who opened fire as she attempted to move her vehicle.

The Trump administration has sparked outrage by accusing the mother-of-three of attacking Ross, despite video footage contradicting that claim.