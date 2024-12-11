Trump defends Kushner nomination and compares comeback to Notre Dame reconstruction

Paris, France - President-elect Donald Trump defended his choice of Charles Kushner for US ambassador to France, describing him as a "family member" and a "very successful man" in an interview released Wednesday.

President-elect Donald Trump justified nominating his "family member" Charles Kushner (r.) for US ambassador to France. © Collage: REUTERS & Chris Hondros / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

"It's a great thing because he's in our family," Trump told the French magazine Paris Match in the interview conducted Saturday.

"Essentially a family member of mine is coming to France, I am not sure it's happening anywhere else. We have a lot of ambassadorships."

Trump nominated Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as the US envoy to France in November.

The choice is in keeping with Trump's pattern of selecting people, often wealthy, who are close to his family or have proven their loyalty.

The elder Kushner is a 70-year-old multimillionaire real estate executive and former attorney.

He was handed a two-year sentence – most of it served in a federal prison – after pleading guilty in 2004 to 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering, and illegal campaign contributions.

But in 2020 he was granted a presidential pardon by Trump during his first term in office.

Trump described Kushner as a "very successful man".

"And he's a very good friend of mine, too. And it's something he really wanted to do. He feels so strongly about it. This was his first choice, by far."