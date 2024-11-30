Trump nominates Charles Kushner, his son-in-law's father, for major ambassador role
Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared, to be US Ambassador to France.
On Saturday, Trump announced the appointment in a Truth Social post, where he praised Kushner as "a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests."
"Together, we will strengthen America's partnership with France, our oldest ally, & one of our greatest!" Trump added.
He also noted that he worked closely with Kushner's son Jared, who served as a senior advisor during his first presidential campaign from 2017 to 2021 and is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka.
Kushner's appointment comes as Trump has been stacking his cabinet and administration with MAGA loyalists.
Many of his picks also have questionable pasts or legal troubles, and Kushner is no exception.
Charles Kushner was previously pardoned by Trump
According to NJ.com, Kushner was convicted in 2020 after he admitted to defrauding the IRS of between $200,000 and $325,000 by filing tax returns that claimed political contributions he had made as "office expenses."
He was also charged for allegedly paying $25,000 to a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law and then sending a video of their interaction to his sister.
In December 2020, as Trump was preparing to exit the White House after losing re-election, he granted Kushner a full pardon after the businessman was sentenced to nearly two years in prison.
