Trump nominates Charles Kushner, his son-in-law's father, for major ambassador role

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared, to be US Ambassador to France.

President-elect Donald Trump (r.) has nominated his son-in-law's father, Charles Kushner, for an ambassador role in his administration. © Collage: IMAGO / Imagn Images & SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Saturday, Trump announced the appointment in a Truth Social post, where he praised Kushner as "a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests."

"Together, we will strengthen America's partnership with France, our oldest ally, & one of our greatest!" Trump added.

He also noted that he worked closely with Kushner's son Jared, who served as a senior advisor during his first presidential campaign from 2017 to 2021 and is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka.

Kushner's appointment comes as Trump has been stacking his cabinet and administration with MAGA loyalists.

Many of his picks also have questionable pasts or legal troubles, and Kushner is no exception.