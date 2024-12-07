Trump arrives in Paris to discuss how the "world is going a little crazy" with Macron and Zelensky

Paris, France - President-elect Donald Trump flew to Paris on Saturday as he is scheduled to attend the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Donald Trump (r.) flew to Paris on Saturday, where he held a private meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (l.) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Upon his arrival, President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Trump to his official residence at Élysée Palace, where they later held private discussions.

The two shared an awkward handshake, appearing to assert dominance, and posed for photos on the steps of the palace as Trump was given a full guard of honor.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "It seems like the world is going a little crazy right now, and we will be talking about that."

Trump, who memorably clashed with Macron during his first term, went on to say that they "had a great relationship, as everyone knows," adding, "We accomplished a lot."

Macron returned his praise, telling the US leader it is "a great honor for French people to welcome you."

The incoming president didn't clarify what he was referring to as "crazy," but the two were joined shortly after by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been working with Trump to put an end to his country's war with Russia.

In an X post following the meeting, Zelensky said he had a "good and productive trilateral meeting" with the two leaders, adding, "We all want this war to end."