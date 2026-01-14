Trump has reportedly been staying in close contact with Zohran Mamdani

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has been reportedly texting with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on a regular basis after the two exchanged numbers during their friendly Oval Office meeting in November.

President Donald Trump and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani have reportedly been exchanging text messages. © AFP/Jim Watson

Two sources told Axios that Trump and Mamdani have established what the outlet called "a back channel."

The texting reportedly started after their meeting in November, which saw Trump surprisingly praise the democratic socialist as a "man who really wants to see New York be great again."

The Republican had previously slammed Mamdani as a "communist" and threatened to withhold federal funds from New York City if he won the race to become mayor.

The good vibes didn't stop Mamdani from directly calling Trump out over the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a shock US coup carried out at the start of the month.

That apparently surprised Trump, who told the New York Times last week: "I thought it was awfully quick for him to be criticizing. We've had numerous conversations. We get along great. I thought it was quick to be criticized."