Trump has reportedly been staying in close contact with Zohran Mamdani

President Donald Trump may have been secretly texting with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani after exchanging numbers during their Oval Office meeting in November.

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has been reportedly texting with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on a regular basis after the two exchanged numbers during their friendly Oval Office meeting in November.

President Donald Trump and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani have reportedly been exchanging text messages.
President Donald Trump and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani have reportedly been exchanging text messages.  © AFP/Jim Watson

Two sources told Axios that Trump and Mamdani have established what the outlet called "a back channel."

The texting reportedly started after their meeting in November, which saw Trump surprisingly praise the democratic socialist as a "man who really wants to see New York be great again."

The Republican had previously slammed Mamdani as a "communist" and threatened to withhold federal funds from New York City if he won the race to become mayor.

Trump issues latest ominous warning to Iran over hanging of protesters as regime responds
Donald Trump Trump issues latest ominous warning to Iran over hanging of protesters as regime responds

The good vibes didn't stop Mamdani from directly calling Trump out over the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a shock US coup carried out at the start of the month.

That apparently surprised Trump, who told the New York Times last week: "I thought it was awfully quick for him to be criticizing. We've had numerous conversations. We get along great. I thought it was quick to be criticized."

In a statement released only days after his inauguration, Mamdani said that "unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law."

Cover photo: AFP/Jim Watson

More on Donald Trump: