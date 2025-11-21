Trump showers Mamdani with praise in unexpectedly warm White House meeting

Washington DC - Months of sniping melted away Friday as New York's incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting – promising to set aside their feud and cooperate on the city's future.

President Donald Trump (r.) shared an unexpectedly warm meeting with New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Friday. © REUTERS

Mamdani, a 34-year-old political insurgent who rocketed from obscurity to win City Hall earlier this month, had taken on Trump in a bruising war of words, likening the Republican to "bad landlords... taking advantage of their tenants."

Washington watchers were bracing for sparks to fly when the self-described Democratic socialist met the Republican leader who has, in turn, branded the mayor-elect a "communist" and suggested the Ugandan-born New Yorker should be deported.

But the Oval Office summit was instead the embodiment of civility as a beaming Trump (79) praised Mamdani's historic election win, said he could do a "great job," and called him a "man who really wants to see New York be great again."

"We're going to be helping him to make everybody's dream come true: having a strong and very safe New York," Trump said.

Mamdani described the face-to-face as "very productive" and spoke of the leaders' "shared admiration and love" for America's financial capital and largest city.

Trump repeatedly offered his support for Mamdani – even telling reporters it was "OK" for the younger politician to have called him a "despot."

"I've been called much worse than a despot. So it's not that insulting. Maybe he'll change his mind after we get to working together," a conciliatory Trump said, adding that he hoped Mamdani would be "a really great mayor."