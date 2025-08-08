Trump hosts rivals Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House for "Historic Peace Summit"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday, with the two South Caucasus rivals expected to sign a deal advancing peace efforts after decades of conflict.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev (L), US President Donald Trump (C), and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (R) will meet on Friday for what Trump called a "Historic Peace Summit" aimed at ending a decades-long conflict between the two former Soviet republics. © Ludovic MARIN and ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan's longtime President Ilham Aliyev will attend a "Historic Peace Summit" at the White House, Trump announced on his Truth Social platform.

He did not elaborate on the deal's details, but it would join a growing list of US-brokered initiatives for which the president believes he should win a Nobel Peace Prize.

"Many Leaders have tried to end the War, with no success, until now, thanks to 'TRUMP,'" he boasted.

Christian-majority Armenia and Muslim-majority Azerbaijan have feuded for decades over their border and the status of ethnic enclaves within each other's territories.

The former Soviet republics went to war twice over the disputed Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan recaptured from Armenian forces in a lightning 2023 offensive, sparking the exodus of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians.

The two countries agreed on the text of a comprehensive peace deal in March, but Azerbaijan has since outlined a host of demands – including amendments to Armenia's constitution to drop territorial claims for Karabakh – before signing the document.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly, in a briefing with reporters on Friday, said the two countries would sign a "joint declaration" establishing a transit corridor between Azerbaijan and its exclave of Nakhchivan, a longstanding demand of Baku.

The US will have development rights for the corridor, dubbed the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP), she said.

Both countries are also expected to sign bilateral economic deals with the US.