Armenia becomes latest country to recognize State of Palestine

Yerevan, Armenia - Armenia announced Friday it was recognizing the State of Palestine, the latest country to do so amid Israel's brutal military assault on Gaza , saying it was against "violence towards civilian populations."

Armenia has announced it is officially recognizing the State of Palestine. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

A series of countries have recognized the State of Palestine in recent weeks, drawing strong rebukes from Israeli officials.



"Confirming its commitment to international law, equality of nations, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine," Yerevan said.

Armenia added that it is "genuinely interested in establishing long-term peace and stability in the Middle-East."

Yerevan, which has itself been ridden by conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan for decades, slammed Israel's military actions in Gaza.

"Armenia deplores using civilian infrastructure as shields during armed conflicts and violence towards civilian populations," the ministry said.

It also deplored Hamas for "the captivity of civilian persons" and said it "joins the demands of international community on freeing them."