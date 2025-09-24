Trump lashes out and threatens to "test ABC" as Jimmy Kimmel returns to air

Washington DC - President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday hours before Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show was due to be back on the air, insulting the host, and threatening to "test ABC" over the move.

President Donald Trump (l.) has threatened to "test ABC" over late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's return to the air. © Mandel NGAN and Robyn Beck / AFP

Kimmel's show returned Tuesday night after a week-long hiatus following government pressure on broadcasters that critics said amounted to a chill on free speech.

However, two powerful companies that own dozens of ABC affiliates have said they will continue their boycott, giving viewers "other programming relevant to their respective markets."

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to insult Kimmel and accuse broadcaster ABC of "playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE."

The 79-year-old Republican added: "I think we're going to test ABC out on this. Let's see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 million dollars."

ABC agreed in December to donate $15 million to Trump's eventual presidential library to settle a defamation suit instead of fighting it out in court.

A separate $16 million settlement was paid by CBS' parent company, Paramount Global, to settle a different lawsuit over an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

All eyes were on Kimmel's popular opening monologue Tuesday night, as the audience expected the comedian to address his suspension, which came after comments he made in the wake of the killing of far-right Charlie Kirk.

"I don't want him to apologize as soon as he comes in," 18-year-old Paul Dorner told AFP as he waited for a seat in the show's audience. "I would love for him to just put up a fight and stand up for what he thinks."

Rogelio Nunez (38) said he had traveled from San Diego for the taping in the heart of Hollywood.

"We need to make sure that we're not being censored," he said. "So besides just coming for entertainment, I think it's important to protect our rights."