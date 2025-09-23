Jimmy Kimmel's late-night return sabotaged by affiliate boycotts

Los Angeles, California - Jimmy Kimmel 's late-night talk show will be back on the air Tuesday after a week-long hiatus following government pressure on broadcasters that critics said amounted to a chill on free speech – but it won't be on everywhere.

Jimmy Kimmel's show will return on Tuesday, but some ABC affiliates will not carry it. © TOMMASO BODDI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Companies that own dozens of local ABC stations across the country that would usually broadcast the show have said they would continue with their boycott.

All eyes will be on the show's popular opening monologue, in which the comedian is expected to address his suspension, which came after comments he made in the wake of the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

"We made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," Disney, which owns ABC, said on Monday.

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive."

The company said it was restoring the show after having "thoughtful conversations with Jimmy."

Kimmel, who frequently skewers President Donald Trump and his inner circle, raised the ire of conservatives when he said "the MAGA gang" was trying to exploit Kirk's college campus murder for political gain.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr then appeared to threaten the licenses of ABC affiliates broadcasting the show unless they demanded Kimmel's removal – something Trump himself has frequently called for.

Two companies that own dozens of those affiliates – Nexstar and Sinclair – then announced they would be removing the show from their stations' schedules, prompting Disney to suspend the show nationwide.