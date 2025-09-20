Ted Cruz triggers Trump response with surprising take-down of Kimmel cancellation

Washington DC - Texas Senator Ted Cruz surprisingly crossed President Donald Trump as he slammed the government's role in the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticized President Donald Trump's administration for its role in the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show. © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Jim Watson

Cruz slammed comments made by FCC Chair Brendan Carr, who had threatened to revoke ABC's broadcast license if the network didn't punish Jimmy Kimmel for his take on far-right commentator Charlie Kirk's murder.

The senator called the intervention "dangerous as hell" and a move that is "right out of Goodfellas" – the 1990 mob classic starring Robert De Niro.

"Let me tell you: if the government gets in the business of saying, 'We don't like what you, the media, have said, we're going to ban you from the airwaves if you don't say what we like,' that will end up bad for conservatives," Cruz said in an appearance on his podcast.

"They will silence us," he warned, referring to Democrats. "They will use this power, and they will use it ruthlessly."