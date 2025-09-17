Trump celebrates Jimmy Kimmel show being taken off the air "indefinitely" after Charlie Kirk critique

Los Angeles, California - Donald Trump just responded to Jimmy Kimmel 's late-night television show being taken off the air "indefinitely" after the host was criticized for comments about the motives behind the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Donald Trump (r.) just responded to Jimmy Kimmel's (l.) late-night television show being taken off the air "indefinitely" after the host was criticized for comments about the motives behind the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. © Collage: Tommaso Boddi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jordan Pettitt / POOL / AFP

Kirk – a close ally of President Trump – was shot dead last week during a speaking event on a Utah university campus.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tyler Robinson used a rifle to shoot Kirk with a single bullet to the neck from a rooftop. He was arrested and has been formally charged with the murder.

On Monday, Kimmel spoke about the shooting in his popular late-night show's monologue.

"We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it," said Kimmel.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live will be preempted indefinitely," an ABC spokesperson told AFP, using a television industry term for when a show is replaced or removed from the schedule.

Trump on Wednesday hailed the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show as "great news for America" as he celebrated the departure of a comedian who is often bitingly critical of the US president.

"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," Trump wrote on his social media accounts.

"Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible."

The White House this week said it would be pursuing an alleged left-wing "domestic terror movement" in the wake of Kirk's killing, prompting alarm that such a campaign could be used to silence political dissent.