Trump handed latest legal win as ABC News agrees to pay up and make host apologize

New York, New York - ABC News will pay a $15 million settlement payment to resolve a defamation lawsuit brought by President-elect Donald Trump , court documents filed Saturday show.

President-elect Donald Trump reached a settlement with ABC News in a lawsuit over statements made on air by anchor George Stephanopoulos. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & REUTERS

The lawsuit stemmed from on-air comments made by top anchor George Stephanopoulos, who said Trump was found "liable for rape" during an interview with US Representative Nancy Mace that aired in March.

The terms of the settlement require ABC News to make a $15 million donation to a fund dedicated to "a presidential foundation and museum" for Trump.

The news organization and Stephanopoulos will also issue public apologies saying they "regret statements" made about Trump during the aforementioned interview, and the broadcaster will pay an addition $1 million in attorney fees.

The case was settled one day after Judge Lisette M. Reid requested depositions from both Trump and Stephanopoulos.

Trump had been found liable for sexual abuse – a different offense from rape under New York law – in a 2023 case filed by writer E. Jean Carroll.

The settlement marks the latest victory in Trump's string of legal cases since winning the November 5 presidential election.

Last month, a US appeals court granted the dismissal of charges related to Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House in 2021.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is also expected to drop a second federal case over Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election results, although Trump faces racketeering charges over the same issue in Georgia.