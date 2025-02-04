Trump unveils stunning plan for US takeover of Gaza Strip: "We'll own it"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump made a stunning proposal for the US to "take over" the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for crucial talks on the truce with Hamas.

President Donald Trump made a stunning proposal for the US to "take over" the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump also doubled down on his call for Palestinians to move out of the war-battered territory to Middle Eastern countries like Egypt and Jordan, despite the Palestinians and both nations flatly rejecting his suggestion.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it," Trump told a joint press conference with Netanyahu.

Trump said the US would get rid of unexploded bombs, "level the site," remove destroyed buildings, and "create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area."

He further claimed Gaza could become "the Riviera of the Middle East" and "be so magnificent."

But Trump appeared to suggest that it was not Palestinians who would return there.

"It should not go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people that have really stood there and fought for it and lived there and died there and lived a miserable existence there," he said.

He said Gaza's two million inhabitants should instead "go to other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts."