Netanyahu's meeting with Trump in Washington set to be met with protests

Washington DC - Peace activists are planning to protest outside the White House this Tuesday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Donald Trump amid the apartheid regime's ongoing atrocities in Palestine .

Protests are planned as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l.) is due to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House. © REUTERS

Starting at 6 PM, demonstrators will gather outside the White House in an Arrest Netanyahu action organized by CODEPINK, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Palestinian Youth Movement, and Maryland 2 Palestine.

"On Tuesday, February 4th, we will mobilize against the meeting between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. No matter who is in power, the imperialist leaders continue to fully support and fund the zionist entity’s escalating genocide of the Palestinian people," CODEPINK writes on its website.

"We reject war criminals being welcomed into our city," the organization adds.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in November issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The US under the Biden and now Trump administrations have continued their steadfast military and diplomatic support for Israel, while lawmakers have sought to impose sanctions on the ICC for prosecuting a US ally.