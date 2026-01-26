Trump says he and Tim Walz are on "similar wavelength" after "very good" call

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has announced that he and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz are now working together to bring down tensions in the state.

Donald Trump (r.) said he and Tim Walz are now working together to alleviate rising tensions between citizens and federal agents in Minnesota. © Collage: Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & AFP / Mandel Ngan

In a Truth Social post shared on Monday, the president claimed that Walz called him "with the request to work together" as tensions remain high in Minnesota.



Trump described it as "a very good call," adding that they "seemed to be on a similar wavelength."

"I told Governor Walz that I would have [border czar] Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for any and all Criminals that they have in their possession," he wrote.

"The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future."



Trump went on to claim that his administration has had "tremendous SUCCESS" in Minnesota as crime is "way down," and he and Walz want to "make it better!"

Last month, Trump deployed thousands of federal law enforcement agencies to the state to conduct aggressive immigration sweeps and to investigate claims of massive fraud by the state's government.

Trump has repeatedly accused Walz, without evidence, of orchestrating the fraud scheme.

The private call comes as the two politicians have been publicly feuding over ICE's invasion of Minnesota.

On Sunday, a day before the call, Walz gave a press conference in which he likened the deployment to Anne Frank's description of the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam.