Trump says JD Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February to "build" ongoing peace efforts

Washington DC - US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan in February, President Donald Trump said on Friday, with the intention to "build on" recent peace efforts.

US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan in February. © JIM WATSON / POOL / AFP

Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a US-brokered agreement in August to end a decades-long conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Azerbaijan most recently took over in 2023.

"I want to thank President Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia for honoring the Peace Agreement we signed last August," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"In February, Vice President Vance will travel to both Countries to build on our Peace efforts, and advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity," he said, referring to a transit corridor created as part of the agreement.

The corridor through Armenia connects Azerbaijan, which is to its east, to its Nakhchivan exclave to the west.

The agreement gives the US development rights to the corridor.

Trump said the US would "strengthen our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, a beautiful Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation with Armenia" and organize "Deals for our Great Semiconductor Makers."

He also mentioned "the sale of Made in the U.S.A. Defense Equipment, such as body armor and boats, and more, to Azerbaijan."