Trump says Ukraine war deal is "very close" – but Europe is skeptical

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a Ukraine -Russia deal is "very close," but European leaders were skeptical and Russian missiles continued to rain down on Kyiv.

President Trump claimed on Tuesday that a deal to halt Russia's war on Ukraine is "very close." © John McDonnell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump, visibly frustrated at his failure to make good on last year's election boast that he could quickly end the war, said "We're getting very close to a deal."

An initial US plan, which was heavily weighted in Russia's favor, has been replaced by one taking in more of Ukraine's interests. And a Ukrainian official told AFP that the new version was "significantly better."

However, US officials acknowledged that "delicate" issues remain.

And French President Emmanuel Macron threw cold water on the idea of a rapid solution, stating that there is "clearly no Russian willingness" for a ceasefire or to discuss the new, more Ukraine-friendly proposal.

Frantic discussions have been underway since the weekend when Ukrainian and US representatives huddled in Geneva to discuss Trump's controversial, initial 28-point plan for settling the bloody conflict.

Latest talks, including US and Russian delegates, were taking place in Abu Dhabi, US media reported. Leaders of a group of 30 countries supporting Ukraine also met by video on Tuesday.

US negotiator Dan Driscoll emerged upbeat from meeting with Russian counterparts, his spokesman saying: "The talks are going well, and we remain optimistic."

The White House cited "tremendous progress," while cautioning "there are a few delicate but not insurmountable details that must be sorted out."

But the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, continued unabated.