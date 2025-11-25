Russia pummels Kyiv with deadly attack as Ukraine slams "terrorist response" to peace plans

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia rained missiles and drones on Kyiv overnight, killing six people, as frantic diplomatic efforts over a draft US plan to end the war on Ukraine intensified.

Russia launched a massive attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Tuesday, killing at least six people. © REUTERS

Negotiators from the US, Ukraine, and Russia were all due in Abu Dhabi, US and British media reported.

People crowded into Kyiv's deep metro stations overnight amid the attack, setting up sleeping bags, tents and camping chairs, AFP reporters saw.

Powerful explosions rocked the city beginning around 1:00 AM local time, while thick smoke, illuminated red and orange by the fire from Ukrainian air defense, covered parts of Kyiv as Russian missiles and drones flew towards the capital.

Fires raged in multi-storey apartment blocks hit in the strikes, which President Volodymyr Zelensky said killed six people.

Elderly locals scooped up their belongings and draped themselves in blankets and coats after being evacuated in the middle of the night.