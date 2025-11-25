Russia pummels Kyiv with deadly attack as Ukraine slams "terrorist response" to peace plans
Kyiv, Ukraine - Russia rained missiles and drones on Kyiv overnight, killing six people, as frantic diplomatic efforts over a draft US plan to end the war on Ukraine intensified.
Negotiators from the US, Ukraine, and Russia were all due in Abu Dhabi, US and British media reported.
People crowded into Kyiv's deep metro stations overnight amid the attack, setting up sleeping bags, tents and camping chairs, AFP reporters saw.
Powerful explosions rocked the city beginning around 1:00 AM local time, while thick smoke, illuminated red and orange by the fire from Ukrainian air defense, covered parts of Kyiv as Russian missiles and drones flew towards the capital.
Fires raged in multi-storey apartment blocks hit in the strikes, which President Volodymyr Zelensky said killed six people.
Elderly locals scooped up their belongings and draped themselves in blankets and coats after being evacuated in the middle of the night.
Ukraine and Russia exchange hundreds of drones and missiles
Ukrainian officials slammed the Russian attack as a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unwillingness to end the war, launched by his February 2022 invasion.
"Putin gave his terrorist response to the United States' and President Trump's peace proposals. With a barrage of missiles and drones against Ukraine," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on social media.
Russia fired 464 drones and 22 missiles at Ukraine in the overnight barrage, Kyiv's air force said.
Ukraine also fired almost 250 drones at Russia overnight, Moscow's defense said, killing three people in the southern border region of Rostov in what the governor of nearby Krasnodar called one of the "most sustained and massive attacks" of the war.
Trump initially gave Kyiv until Thanksgiving Day to respond to a shock proposal that would have granted most of Russia's demands. A weekend of intensive negotiations led to an updated framework, aiming to "uphold Ukraine's sovereignty," and a softened deadline.
Putin had welcomed the original 28-point plan as a possible basis for a peace deal, but the Kremlin has called changes proposed by the EU "not constructive."
