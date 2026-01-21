Trump sends angry warning to Indiana Republican over MAGA "betrayal": "We're after you!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently took to social media to issue a grave threat to an Indiana Republican who has been opposing his effort to redraw the state's district map.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump vowed to primary an Indiana Republican who opposed his effort to redraw the state's electoral map. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Saturday, the president shared a scathing new Truth Social post.

In it, he revealed that he and David McIntosh, a former Indiana congressman and founder of the conservative group Club for Growth, plan to "work tirelessly together to take out Indiana Senate Majority Leader Rod Bray, a total RINO, who betrayed the Republican Party, the President of the United States, and everyone else who wants to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"



Trump continued, writing, "We're after you Bray, like no one has ever come after you before!"

In an X post, McIntosh said he was "aligned" with Trump, adding, "Bray is going down."

Their remarks come as Trump has been urging Republican-led states to redraw their maps to give the party an advantage in the upcoming midterm elections.

Last month, 21 Republicans in the Indiana state senate voted alongside Democrats to kill a redistricting measure in a stunning show of defiance.

Prior to the vote, Trump warned Bray and others that they would be "met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring" if they did not "do what is necessary."