Trump threatens Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar with jail and deportation in shocking rant

Washington DC - President Donald Trump launched his latest racially-charged attack on Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, threatening to deport her "back to Somalia."

"There is 19 Billion Dollars in Minnesota Somalia Fraud," Trump raged in a Sunday post on Truth Social. "Fake 'Congresswoman' [Ilhan] Omar, a constant complainer who hates the USA, knows everything there is to know."

"She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst countries in the World. She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!"

The post, in which Trump misspell Omar's first name, was only the most recent in a series of racially charged and derogatory comments about Omar. In December, the Republican went as far as to call her and all Somalis "garbage."

His administration, meanwhile, has used a pandemic-era aid scandal in Minnesota to disparage the state's Somali community in increasingly racist terms.

Last week, Trump threatened to unleash a "day of reckoning and retribution" on Minnesota and again targeted Omar, who he called "disgusting," while also ending temporary protected status for Somali immigrants.