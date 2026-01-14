Trump threatens to unleash "reckoning and retribution" on Minnesota in insult-laden rant

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened to unleash a "day of reckoning and retribution" on Minnesota in a furious social media rant in response to protests over the ICE killing of Renee Good.

"Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention?" Trump wrote in a Tuesday post on Truth Social.

"All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came," he continued, before pointing blame at former President Joe Biden policies.

Trump' went on to slam Minnesota Democrats and blame them for "unrest" caused by so-called "anarchists and professional agitators."

The post came amid nationwide outrage at the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

The Trump administration has claimed that the mother-of-three's killing was justified and has even gone as far as to label her a "domestic terrorist" that attacked ICE, despite video evidence to the contrary.

"Fear not, great people of Minnesota," Trump concluded his post in all caps, before warning that "the day of reckoning and retribution is coming!"