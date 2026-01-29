Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan touts "changes" to federal assault on Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota - President Donald Trump 's so-called "border czar" vowed Thursday to press on with the federal assault on Minneapolis while acknowledging the need to hold agents accountable.

"Border czar" Tom Homan said President Donald Trump's administration was making "improvements" in its assault on immigrant communities in Minnesota. © REUTERS

"We're going to make sure we do targeted enforcement operations," Tom Homan told reporters in the Minnesota city. "We are not surrendering our mission at all. We're just doing it smarter."

"President Trump wants this fixed. And I'm going to fix it."

Minneapolis has been gripped by weeks of protests against violent immigration raids and an occupation that has turned deadly.

Homan called on residents to turn down the temperature and stop what he called "hateful rhetoric" against federal agents, who have already killed two US citizens – mother-of three Renee Good and ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

"One thing everybody I talked to agreed on was that community safety is paramount," the former ICE chief said.

"The mission is going to improve because of the changes we're making internally. President Trump and I, along with others in the administration, have recognized that certain improvements could and should be made."

"That's exactly what I'm doing here," he insisted.

Homan claimed any federal agents who breach codes of conduct "will be dealt with."

The two agents involved in Pretti's killing have been placed on leave pending an investigation in which local authorities have been repeatedly blocked from participating.