Biden joins Threads as X's Elon Musk comes under fire

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Monday joined Threads, Meta's social media rival to Elon Musk 's X, just days after the White House blasted the tech baron for pushing antisemitism.

President Joe Biden has officially joined the Meta platform Threads, rival to X. © Collage: STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Folks, it's President Biden," said his first post, which he made on his 81st birthday. "You're hearing from me today from a new platform but my message to you hasn't changed."

"I don't see a dark, dismal, divided future for America," Biden added. "I see an America about to take off."

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta, the home of Facebook and Instagram, launched Threads in July in a bid to depose Musk's X, then known as Twitter, as the go-to platform for celebrities, companies, and governments to make public statements.

The White House confirmed it had launched Threads accounts for the president, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband Douglas Emhoff, and the White House itself in English and Spanish.

"Threads is an additional way we can communicate with the American people about this administration's historic actions to create 14 million jobs, lower prescription drug costs, and protect freedoms and more," a White House official said.