Lauren Boebert's campaign falters as her rival gets big endorsements

Denver, Colorado - Things just got more difficult for Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her campaign for re-election, after several Senators from her state endorsed one of her rivals in the primary race.

Several US Senators from Colorado recently endorsed Lauren Boebert's opponent. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

According to Newsweek, three former US senators - Cory Gardner, Wayne Allard, and Hank Brown - who each used to represent Colorado's 4th District, have now endorsed congressional candidate Jerry Sonnenberg over Boebert.

Sonnenberg is a Republican who is a former state senator and has also served in the Colorado House.

Back in December, Boebert announced she would be running for re-election to Colorado's 4th district and abandoning the 3rd district, which she has represented since 2021.

Critics have argued Boebert jumped ship because she was under threat of possibly losing re-election in the 3rd to her Democrat challenger, Adam Frisch. The 4th is the most Red and MAGA-friendly district in the state.

With the new endorsements going to her opponent, it seems her campaign could be faltering.