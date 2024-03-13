Lauren Boebert's campaign falters as her rival gets big endorsements
Denver, Colorado - Things just got more difficult for Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her campaign for re-election, after several Senators from her state endorsed one of her rivals in the primary race.
According to Newsweek, three former US senators - Cory Gardner, Wayne Allard, and Hank Brown - who each used to represent Colorado's 4th District, have now endorsed congressional candidate Jerry Sonnenberg over Boebert.
Sonnenberg is a Republican who is a former state senator and has also served in the Colorado House.
Back in December, Boebert announced she would be running for re-election to Colorado's 4th district and abandoning the 3rd district, which she has represented since 2021.
Critics have argued Boebert jumped ship because she was under threat of possibly losing re-election in the 3rd to her Democrat challenger, Adam Frisch. The 4th is the most Red and MAGA-friendly district in the state.
With the new endorsements going to her opponent, it seems her campaign could be faltering.
Will Lauren Boebert be re-elected in Colorado?
Boebert faced a number of personal scandals last year, most notably when she and a date were kicked out of a musical for their raucous behavior. She has made extensive efforts to fix her public image, but it seems they have been unable to sway many 4th District voters.
A recent poll found nearly half of likely voters in the district said they won't vote for a candidate who just moved to the district.
Yet her name recognition as a prominent MAGA Republican seems to be saving her, as the poll found she is leading the race with 32% of the vote.
Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo