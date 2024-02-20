Lauren Boebert bashed by Colorado 4th District voters: "Lowlife"
Elbert County, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is running for re-election in a new district, but what she thought would be an easy victory is quickly proving to be an uphill battle.
A handful of prospective voters from Colorado's 4th Congressional District recently spoke with The Wall Street Journal, and many of them expressed skepticism as Boebert has been vying for their support.
"I don't appreciate, as a Christian, people saying they're Christian to get your vote and then turning out to be a lowlife," one voter said in the feature published on Monday. "And now I just kind of think of her as a lowlife."
Boebert's recent announcement that she will be abandoning her 3rd District for the more conservative 4th comes after Boebert's 2023 was filled with chaos, as she went through everything from a messy divorce to a near-fistfight with her colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Her most infamous moment came in September when she and a date were kicked out of a musical performance in Denver for their raucous behavior during the show, which included vaping and groping each other.
While the "family values" candidate has been on an endless campaign to seek forgiveness for the drama that follows her, some 4th District voters are vehemently refusing to entertain her.
"I will not vote for her. Period," another voter declared. "She's not one of us."
Voters from Colorado's 4th District are not impressed with Lauren Boebert
While Boebert has given several reasons and excuses for why she decided to swap districts, many critics have argued it was actually strategic, as she was being outperformed by her Democratic challenger for her 3rd District before the swap.
"You don't need someone who's going to go from district to district because they can't win," Weld County Councilman Trent Leisy said of the move.
Some have also speculated that as a self-described MAGA Republican, Boebert possibly assumed the 4th District, which Donald Trump won by a whopping 16 points in 2020, should be an easy win for her.
"The idea that because [the district is] a Republican stronghold, that they're going to nominate a fringe conservative like a Boebert in the primary is a wrong notion - this thing is a horse race," Republican strategist Josh Penry argued.
Colorado voters will head to the polls for their congressional primary elections on June 25.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire