Lauren Boebert bashed by Colorado 4th District voters: "Lowlife"

Elbert County, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is running for re-election in a new district, but what she thought would be an easy victory is quickly proving to be an uphill battle.

During a recent event in Colorado, voters from the 4th Congressional District expressed skepticism about Lauren Boebert running to represent them. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

A handful of prospective voters from Colorado's 4th Congressional District recently spoke with The Wall Street Journal, and many of them expressed skepticism as Boebert has been vying for their support.

"I don't appreciate, as a Christian, people saying they're Christian to get your vote and then turning out to be a lowlife," one voter said in the feature published on Monday. "And now I just kind of think of her as a lowlife."

Boebert's recent announcement that she will be abandoning her 3rd District for the more conservative 4th comes after Boebert's 2023 was filled with chaos, as she went through everything from a messy divorce to a near-fistfight with her colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Her most infamous moment came in September when she and a date were kicked out of a musical performance in Denver for their raucous behavior during the show, which included vaping and groping each other.

While the "family values" candidate has been on an endless campaign to seek forgiveness for the drama that follows her, some 4th District voters are vehemently refusing to entertain her.

"I will not vote for her. Period," another voter declared. "She's not one of us."