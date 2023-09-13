Lauren Boebert kicked out of Beetlejuice musical in incident caught on video

Denver, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert had quite a weekend, as she and a friend were escorted out of a Beetlejuice show for "causing a disturbance."

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was kicked out of a Beetlejuice musical performance over the weekend after multiple guests complained about her behavior. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to an incident report obtained by The Denver Post, Boebert and an unidentified guest attend the musical performance on Sunday at the Buell Theatre in Denver, Colorado.

After multiple attendees complained, the two were issued a warning during the intermission of the show about their disruptive behavior.

Five minutes into the second act of the play, security received "another complaint about the patrons being loud, and at the time (they) were recording."

An usher at the event claims they asked the pair to leave, but they refused. When the usher threatened to contact the police, the two responded "go get them."

The report says the two were then escorted out of the event for vaping, singing loudly, recording the performance, and "causing a disturbance."

On Tuesday, Boebert confirmed the incident, while also playing it down, on social media, joking that she "plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!"