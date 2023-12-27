Lauren Boebert gets outperformed again as she climbs uphill for re-election

Woody Creek, Colorado - MAGA Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is running for re-election in 2024, but her challenger, Democrat Adam Frisch, is giving her quite a run for her money – literally.

According to campaign finance data submitted to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) covering January 1 to September 20, Frisch brought in over $7.7 million in campaign donations, against Boebert's $2.4 million.

In the third quarter cycle alone, with filings submitted between July 1 and September 30, Frisch brought in an impressive $3.4 million, while Boebert only managed $854,000.

As if his numbers weren't impressive enough, the amount makes him the House candidate to bring in the third-largest amount of donations, following former Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy, who brought in over $14 million, and Democrat Minority Leader Hakeen Jeffries, who brought in close to $8 million.



Frisch originally ran against Boebert to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in 2022, and ended up only losing by 546 votes, making it the closest House race in the country.



As they run against each other again, Boebert underperforming in support and donations has been something of an ongoing theme throughout 2023, with Frisch crushing her in every filing cycle.

Although campaign funding isn't a definitive signal that Boebert's effort to hold her seat are in vain, she is also fighting to fix her public image, which has been tainted by a year of controversies, confrontations, and bizarre personal incidents.