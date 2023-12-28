Lauren Boebert ditches her Colorado congressional district to save career

Washington DC - In a last ditch effort to save her political career, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has announced that she is now running to represent a more conservative congressional district in Colorado.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has announced she is now running to represent Colorado's 4th District as she struggled to win re-election to the 3rd District. © Collage: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Boebert shared the news on social media that she will now be campaigning to represent Colorado's 4th Congressional District, switching from the 3rd District that she has been representing in the House since she took office in 2021.

"It's the right move for me personally, and it's the right decision for those who support our conservative movement," she said in an announcement video.

"Colorado's 4th District is hungry for an unapologetic defender of freedom with a proven track record of standing strong for conservative principles."

Colorado's 4th District is currently being represented by Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who announced in November that he will not be seeking re-election.

Boebert said she agonized over the decision and wanted to "[stay] in the fight," but claimed "Hollywood elites and progressive money groups" are trying to "buy" her old district.

"I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally to steal this seat," she added. "It's not fair to the 3rd District and the conservatives there."