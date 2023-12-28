Lauren Boebert ditches her Colorado congressional district to save career
Washington DC - In a last ditch effort to save her political career, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has announced that she is now running to represent a more conservative congressional district in Colorado.
On Wednesday, Boebert shared the news on social media that she will now be campaigning to represent Colorado's 4th Congressional District, switching from the 3rd District that she has been representing in the House since she took office in 2021.
"It's the right move for me personally, and it's the right decision for those who support our conservative movement," she said in an announcement video.
"Colorado's 4th District is hungry for an unapologetic defender of freedom with a proven track record of standing strong for conservative principles."
Colorado's 4th District is currently being represented by Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who announced in November that he will not be seeking re-election.
Boebert said she agonized over the decision and wanted to "[stay] in the fight," but claimed "Hollywood elites and progressive money groups" are trying to "buy" her old district.
"I will not allow dark money that is directed at destroying me personally to steal this seat," she added. "It's not fair to the 3rd District and the conservatives there."
Why is Lauren Boebert ditching her 3rd Congressional District?
When Lauren Boebert narrowly won her seat by only 546 back in 2022, she branded herself as an outspoken MAGA Republican who vowed to shake things up in Washington.
According to Axios, Trump won Colorado's 4th District by a whopping 16 percentage points in 2020, 10 more than the 3rd.
Boebert has been struggling with her public image throughout 2023, most notably after she and a date were kicked out of a performance of Beetlejuice the musical back in September for vaping, groping each other, and disruptive behavior during the show.
She has been consistently outperformed by her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch.
Recent campaign filing data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) showed that Boebert only managed to raise $854,000 in the third quarter of 2023, while Frisch raised an impressive $3.4 million.
