Lauren Boebert gets slammed over district switch: "Trying to hold on to power"

Washington DC - Critics are speaking out after Representative Lauren Boebert announced her controversial decision to ditch her current congressional district for a more conservative one.

On Thursday, Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williamson sat down for in interview with CNN, where he was asked if state voters are "cool" with "someone who isn't from their district representing them."

"From a party perspective, we certainly don't think it was the best move," Williamson explained. "We felt that she was best suited for Congressional District 3 and that she was in the best position to win reelection and retain that for Republicans."

The criticism comes after Boebert announced on Wednesday she will be switching from representing the state's 3rd Congressional District to the 4th, a far more conservative district.

Williamson went on to say that Boebert will have "a serious challenge on her hands trying to explain" the switch to voters.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold also criticized Boebert's move in an interview with MSNBC, calling it "blatant self-preservation." She believes the congresswoman's move is "her trying to hold on to power" even though she "failed the citizens of her district."

"The bigger picture is that MAGA Republicans are vulnerable to defeat in swing districts and conservative districts," she noted. "We saw that play out in 2022, where we were able, as the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, to help defeat election deniers in every battleground state where they were running.

"I think that Americans generally do not like extremism," Griswold added. "They like people who say they’re gonna go get things done and go do it."