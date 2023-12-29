Lauren Boebert gets slammed over district switch: "Trying to hold on to power"
Washington DC - Critics are speaking out after Representative Lauren Boebert announced her controversial decision to ditch her current congressional district for a more conservative one.
On Thursday, Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williamson sat down for in interview with CNN, where he was asked if state voters are "cool" with "someone who isn't from their district representing them."
"From a party perspective, we certainly don't think it was the best move," Williamson explained. "We felt that she was best suited for Congressional District 3 and that she was in the best position to win reelection and retain that for Republicans."
The criticism comes after Boebert announced on Wednesday she will be switching from representing the state's 3rd Congressional District to the 4th, a far more conservative district.
Williamson went on to say that Boebert will have "a serious challenge on her hands trying to explain" the switch to voters.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold also criticized Boebert's move in an interview with MSNBC, calling it "blatant self-preservation." She believes the congresswoman's move is "her trying to hold on to power" even though she "failed the citizens of her district."
"The bigger picture is that MAGA Republicans are vulnerable to defeat in swing districts and conservative districts," she noted. "We saw that play out in 2022, where we were able, as the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, to help defeat election deniers in every battleground state where they were running.
"I think that Americans generally do not like extremism," Griswold added. "They like people who say they’re gonna go get things done and go do it."
Lauren Boebert's Democrat challenger Adam Frisch responds to her switch
Adam Frisch, the Democrat who lost to Boebert in 2022 by only 546 votes, was challenging Boebert's re-election effort in the 3rd District, and has been consistently outperforming her throughout the year with donations and support.
Frisch released a statement on Thursday in response to Boebert's switch, which he said proved that she "was never committed" to the 3rd District.
"Boebert is running scared... because she knows she can't match our campaign's ability to connect with voters," Frisch said, adding that he has polled ahead of her because 3rd District voters "saw that we were showing up in their communities."
Boebert has not responded to the backlash.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire