Navy admiral fired by Pete Hegseth announces congressional run for Nancy Mace's seat
Isle of Palms, South Carolina - A Navy Admiral who was fired by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently announced that she is now running for Congress to take over a notable MAGA Republican's soon-to-be vacant seat.
In an X post shared on Tuesday, Nancy Lacore announced that she is running as a Democrat to represent South Carolina's 1st Congressional District.
"After decades of service to our country, a career that started as a Navy pilot and finished as a three-star admiral, I was removed from my position without cause," Lacore wrote.
"I still have more to give, more to fight for, more work to do – and I am not done serving."
According to ABC News, Lacore served in the Navy for 35 years as a Navy helicopter pilot, three-star admiral, and the chief of the Navy Reserve, until she and three other officials were removed from their positions back in August.
The 1st District seat is currently being held by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace. Mace is an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump and is well known for her theatrical approach to politics. She revealed back in August that she is running for governor of South Carolina.
While the 1st District is strongly right-leaning, having supported Trump in 2020 and 2024, Democrats believe a blue wave may come in the midterms, allowing them to flip the seat as the party did in 2018.
Cover photo: Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / piemags