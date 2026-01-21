Navy admiral fired by Pete Hegseth announces congressional run for Nancy Mace's seat

Isle of Palms, South Carolina - A Navy Admiral who was fired by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently announced that she is now running for Congress to take over a notable MAGA Republican's soon-to-be vacant seat.

Nancy Lacore (r), a former Navy Admiral who was fired by the Trump administration without cause, is now running for Nancy Mace's (l) South Carolina congressional seat. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / piemags

In an X post shared on Tuesday, Nancy Lacore announced that she is running as a Democrat to represent South Carolina's 1st Congressional District.

"After decades of service to our country, a career that started as a Navy pilot and finished as a three-star admiral, I was removed from my position without cause," Lacore wrote.

"I still have more to give, more to fight for, more work to do – and I am not done serving."

According to ABC News, Lacore served in the Navy for 35 years as a Navy helicopter pilot, three-star admiral, and the chief of the Navy Reserve, until she and three other officials were removed from their positions back in August.

The 1st District seat is currently being held by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace. Mace is an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump and is well known for her theatrical approach to politics. She revealed back in August that she is running for governor of South Carolina.