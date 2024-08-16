Nancy Mace swears she can't pronounce "Kamala" correctly as CNN panel goes off the rails
Washington DC - South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace caused a recent news appearance to turn into a trainwreck after she insisted on mispronouncing Kamala Harris's name.
On Thursday, Mace sat down with several guests on the CNN show Newsnight, and things quickly got heated after Mace began goading and trolling the liberals on the panel.
"Talk about reruns, Kamala's – Kamala's," Mace began an argument, pronouncing the vice president's name properly but quickly following it with an intentional mispronunciation.
After the other guests called her out on it, describing it as "viciousness" and "disrespectful," Mace continued to do it anyway, declaring, "I will say Kamala's name any way that I want to."
"I just did, and I'll do it again," she added while arguing at the same time that it was not intentional.
Michael Eric Dyson, a prominent Black scholar, attempted to break down what made the attack offensive.
"When you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her whatever you want, I know you don't intend it to be that way, that's the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of Black people," Dyson explained.
Dyson's take seemed to get under Mace's skin as she clapped back, "Oh, so now you're calling me racist? That is BS! That is complete BS!"
Social media reacts to Nancy Mace's bizarre attack
Mace, who has been accused by former staffers of being desperate for media attention, was simply recycling lines of personal attacks many Republicans have been using to demean Harris' character and bi-racial heritage.
Donald Trump has also insisted on mispronouncing the vice president's name, and when asked about it last month, he said he "couldn't care less."
At another point during the panel discussion, Mace was asked about Trump's recent comments on Harris's race during his interview at the Black Journalists convention.
The congresswoman simply acted like she had no idea what the panel was talking about, stating, "I didn't hear him say it. I didn't hear what he said about her race. I am not going to weigh in on her race."
Social media has been in an uproar over Mace's remarks, with one user describing her as "a garbage human being" and another joking that she is "the Eric Cartmen of Congress."
Fred Wellman of MeidasTouch shared on X that Mace made the claim that Harris "doesn't know what a woman is," but she had actually mistaken Harris for someone else.
"Fun fact, the black woman they accuse of not answering that question was Justice Ketanji Brown. You know a different black woman," Wellman explained.
"Yes. Nancy Mace is a racist," he added.
Mace has since dismissed the backlash as the left being fixated on "pronouns and pronunciations" instead of policy and believes her CNN appearance was a demonstration of her "taking on the radical left."
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP