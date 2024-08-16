Nancy Mace swears she can't pronounce "Kamala" correctly as CNN panel goes off the rails

Washington DC - South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace caused a recent news appearance to turn into a trainwreck after she insisted on mispronouncing Kamala Harris 's name.

On Thursday, Mace sat down with several guests on the CNN show Newsnight, and things quickly got heated after Mace began goading and trolling the liberals on the panel.

"Talk about reruns, Kamala's – Kamala's," Mace began an argument, pronouncing the vice president's name properly but quickly following it with an intentional mispronunciation.

After the other guests called her out on it, describing it as "viciousness" and "disrespectful," Mace continued to do it anyway, declaring, "I will say Kamala's name any way that I want to."

"I just did, and I'll do it again," she added while arguing at the same time that it was not intentional.

Michael Eric Dyson, a prominent Black scholar, attempted to break down what made the attack offensive.

"When you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her whatever you want, I know you don't intend it to be that way, that's the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of Black people," Dyson explained.

Dyson's take seemed to get under Mace's skin as she clapped back, "Oh, so now you're calling me racist? That is BS! That is complete BS!"