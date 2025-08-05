"Trump in high heels": Nancy Mace officially launches run for South Carolina Governor

Charleston, South Carolina - MAGA Congresswoman Nancy Mace has officially launched her run for governor of South Carolina, and she is banking on her allegiance to President Donald Trump to help get her there.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace recently launched a run for governor of South Carolina, and is using her allegiance to President Donald Trump to get ahead. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Monday, Mace shared an X post announcing her gubernatorial run, writing, "God's not done with South Carolina and neither am I. You and me. Our mission begins now."

Mace's campaign appears to be vying strongly for an endorsement from the president, as the post included a brief campaign video ad that featured clips of Trump describing her as a "fighter" and "tough."

In an interview that night with NewsNation, Mace said she was excited to bring her "Trump in high heels" mindset to leading the state in 2026.

On the importance of following Trump's agenda, Mace explained, "These fights are worth fighting for, whether we're talking about illegal immigration or men and women's spaces or, in my case, in the state of South Carolina, we have the highest state income tax in the southeast."

She went on to describe him as "a kingmaker, in this case, a possible queenmaker" in the race, and she and her campaign will "work hard to earn his endorsement."