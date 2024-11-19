RFK Jr. faces uncomfortable questions after Trump Force One photo reveals meal choice

Washington DC - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing some awkward questions after he was photographed chowing down on McDonald's on President-elect Donald Trump 's plane.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing criticism after he was seen eating Big Macs with Donald Trump ahead of his appointment as Secretary of Health. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @DonaldJTrumpJr & Kena Betancur / AFP

On Sunday, Trump's eldest son Don Jr. shared an X post showing him and his father enjoying a meal of Big Macs and Cokes aboard Trump Force One.

They were joined by House Speaker Mike Johnson, far-right billionaire Elon Musk, and RFK Jr. with a burger in his hands.

"Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW," Don Jr. captioned the photo.

The pic comes after Trump nominted Kennedy to head the Department of Health and Human Services in his administration.

Kennedy – a notorious anti-vaccine activist and Covid skeptic – initially ran for president himself, but dropped out and endorsed Trump in August.

He has since become an outspoken Trump surrogate, and has launched an initiative titled "Make America Healthy Again," with promises that he will promote healthier eating habits to Americans when he takes office.

In a recent interview, prior to Trump's announcement, Kennedy criticized the food available on Trump's plane, revealing that the only choices available are "KFC or Big Macs," which he finds "inedible."