Robert F. Kennedy Jr. teams up with Amber Rose to "shake" it for Trump
Los Angeles, California - Bound by their committed effort to help Donald Trump get re-elected, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently teamed up with model Amber Rose for a video, and MAGA doesn't know what to make of it.
On Sunday, Kennedy shared a clip on social media of himself, an unidentified friend, and Rose hanging out in a kitchen.
Rose asks the gang if they "want a shake," leading Kennedy and his friend to begin shimmying around in place, seemingly attempting to do their version of the Harlem Shake, a hip-hop dance trend that was all the rage around 2013 – but not so much ever since.
"Not that kinda shake – a healthy shake," Rose says, presenting them with a blender filled with vegetables, as the tagline "Make America Healthy Again" appears on-screen.
The campaign ad comes after Kennedy recently suspended his own presidential campaign and endorsed Trump, who has promised him a role in his administration if he wins re-election.
The video – an apparent attempt to grab the attention of younger voters – managed to gain more than four million views in 24 hours, but some critics on social media weren't at all impressed, including Kennedy's former running mate.
Social media reacts to RFK Jr. and Amber Rose's "MAHA" video
Many users on social media praised Kennedy and Rose's message, with many enjoying the "MAHA" slogan.
But others were far more critical, describing it as "cringy," "embarrassing," and "really f***ing stupid."
"I can't believe this is real," one user shared, while another commented, "I realize it's all in good fun… but… don't do this again."
Rose, a model known for having dated superstar rappers Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa, also came out in support of Trump at the Republican National Convention despite having called him an "idiot" in the past.
Despite Rose's transformation into a MAGA star, her evolution has faced heavy scrutiny from the far-right, many of whom feel her support for social justice causes and the LGBTQ+ community contradicts their values.
Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy's former running mate for his presidential campaign, also didn't seem too impressed with the clip.
When a user asked Shanahan, "Who's responsible for this," she appeared to distance herself from her former boss, responding, "We have different teams. I have nothing to do with Bobby’s social media or messaging."
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP, ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, & Screenshot / X / @RobertKennedyJr