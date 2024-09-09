Robert F. Kennedy Jr. teams up with Amber Rose to "shake" it for Trump

Los Angeles, California - Bound by their committed effort to help Donald Trump get re-elected, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently teamed up with model Amber Rose for a video, and MAGA doesn't know what to make of it.

On Sunday, Kennedy shared a clip on social media of himself, an unidentified friend, and Rose hanging out in a kitchen.

Rose asks the gang if they "want a shake," leading Kennedy and his friend to begin shimmying around in place, seemingly attempting to do their version of the Harlem Shake, a hip-hop dance trend that was all the rage around 2013 – but not so much ever since.

"Not that kinda shake – a healthy shake," Rose says, presenting them with a blender filled with vegetables, as the tagline "Make America Healthy Again" appears on-screen.

The campaign ad comes after Kennedy recently suspended his own presidential campaign and endorsed Trump, who has promised him a role in his administration if he wins re-election.

The video – an apparent attempt to grab the attention of younger voters – managed to gain more than four million views in 24 hours, but some critics on social media weren't at all impressed, including Kennedy's former running mate.

