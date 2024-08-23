Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially ends presidential bid – and drops big endorsement

Washington DC - Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially ended his 2024 bid for the White House, endorsing former President Donald Trump for the role instead.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially ended his 2024 bid for the White House. © BASTIEN INZAURRALDE / AFP

"I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory," Kennedy said at a press conference in Arizona.

Citing his concerns about free speech, the war in Ukraine, and "the war on our children," Kennedy announced he would "throw my support to President Trump" at a news conference in Arizona.