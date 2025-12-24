19 states and DC sue HHS and RFK Jr. over plan to end gender-affirming care for minors

Washington DC - A group of states recently banded together to sue the US Health and Human Services (HHS) Department and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over their efforts to block gender-affirming care for minors.

On Tuesday, 19 states filed a lawsuit against the Health Department and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over efforts to block gender-affirming care for minors. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NPR, 19 states and the District of Columbia filed the lawsuit on Tuesday against HHS, Kennedy, and the department's inspector general in opposition to their plan issued last Thursday to cut off all Medicaid and Medicare payments to any hospital or other facilities across the country that provide minors with gender-related treatments.

The lawsuit argues the plan is inaccurate and unlawful, and requests the court block its enforcement.

In a statement, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has been leading the suit, said, "Secretary Kennedy cannot unilaterally change medical standards by posting a document online."

"And no one should lose access to medically necessary healthcare because their federal government tried to interfere in decisions that belong in doctors’ offices," she added.

James is joined by Democratic attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Washington.