RFK Jr. moves to ban gender-affirming for trans youth in alarming escalation

Washington DC - The US health department on Thursday announced proposed measures that would effectively ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth, significantly expanding the Trump administration's efforts to roll back protections for trans people.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has unveiled proposed measures that would effectively ban transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming care. © REUTERS

The series of sweeping proposals announced by health chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other officials would cut off vital federal funding from hospitals that provide pediatric gender transition services – including puberty blockers and surgical interventions – even in states where they are legal.

In announcing his proposals – which will almost certainly face legal challenges, are not final and must go through lengthy review and public comment – Kennedy called gender-affirming care "malpractice" based on "junk science driven by ideological pursuits."

His health department this year released a report largely written by critics of gender transition that emphasized risks of gender-affirming care and urged counseling before interventions.

The proposed measures would prohibit reimbursements for minors' gender-affirming care from Medicaid, the federal program that provides health care coverage to low-income children and adults.

Even more limiting, it would revoke all funding from both Medicaid and Medicare – the health care program for elderly adults and disabled people – from any hospital that provides such care.

Such a move would place extreme financial hardship on medical facilities if they continued to provide such health services.