RFK Jr. flips food pyramid with controversial new health guidelines

Washington DC - The Trump administration on Wednesday urged Americans to avoid highly processed foods along with added sugars while touting consumption of red meat and full-fat dairy, foods many nutritionists had previously discouraged.

Health chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) unveiled new guidelines on Wednesday that flip the traditional food pyramid to emphasize protein and healthy fats. © REUTERS

The new federal nutritional guidelines emphasize protein more than previous recommendations, releasing a flipped-pyramid graphic that places meat, dairy, and healthy fats on the same tier as vegetables and fruits, with fiber-rich whole grains like oats at the bottom tip.

Health chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vowed that the new guidelines would "revolutionize" US eating habits and "make America healthy again" – the catchphrase of the MAHA movement that's perhaps best-known for vaccine resistance.

Kennedy has long railed against the typical American diet and the food industry, saying the US is in a "health emergency" that has resulted in chronic disease, including among children.

The new recommendations – the federal government is required to release them every five years – strongly discourage sugars, saying children should avoid added sweeteners until age 10, and that sugar-sweetened beverages are anathema to good health.

The guidelines also say to cut back on refined carbohydrates like white bread and flour tortillas.

Americans are encouraged to prioritize whole foods like vegetables and fruits over packaged or prepared meals that often include significant added sugar and salt.

When it comes to protein, the new guidelines are far less emphatic about avoiding fats than previous recommendations, but do encourage swapping out deep-fried cooking methods for alternatives like roasting or grilling.