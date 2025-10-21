RFK Jr. goes against scientific consensus with new dietary guidelines

Washington DC - Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce new dietary guidelines, including one suggestion that defies scientific consensus.

According to NewsNation, RFK Jr., as part of his Make America Healthy Again initiative, will soon unveil new guidance encouraging the consumption of more foods previously considered unhealthy, such as those high in saturated fats.

"New dietary guidelines that are common sense, that stress the need to eat saturated fats of dairy, of good meat, of fresh meat and vegetables... when we release those, it will give everybody the rationale for driving it into our schools," RFK Jr. told the outlet.

Over the years, dieticians have recommended consuming saturated fats in low amounts, but Kennedy claims they have been "unfairly demonized for decades."

The US dietary guidelines currently advise Americans to limit saturated fats to 10% of their daily calorie intake.

The American Heart Association, meanwhile, suggests only 6%, as the group notes that "decades" of scientific research have "proven that saturated fats can raise your 'bad' cholesterol and put you at higher risk for heart disease."

Since President Donald Trump tapped him to head HHS, Kennedy, who was a prominent anti-vaccine advocate, has been criticized for pushing medical misinformation and changing vaccine recommendations.