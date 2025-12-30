AOC to join Zohran Mamdani at New York City mayoral inauguration

New York, New York - New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be joining New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for his upcoming New Year's Day inauguration.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (r.) will be joining Zohran Mamdani (c.) on stage for his inauguration in New York City on New Year's Day. © ANDRES KUDACKI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Mamdani's transition team confirmed that AOC will be introducing the city's new mayor when he is publicly sworn in at a City Hall ceremony on Thursday.

In a statement, Mamdani said that AOC "embodies a new kind of politics that puts working people at the heart of it."

"I've been so proud to count her as a partner across the many stages of our people-powered movement – from the primary campaign to our Forest Hills rally in October to the very first day of the transition – and I'm honored that she'll be a part of our historic City Hall inauguration," he added.

AOC first endorsed Mamdani back in June, and he went on to achieve a stunning upset in that month's Democratic primary.

The congresswoman then joined Mamdani and Senator Bernie Sanders at several campaign events ahead of November's general election, where Mamdani defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and incumbent New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

News of AOC's addition to his inauguration comes after Mamdani began publicly revealing members of his inaugural committee, which included a number of popular New York artists, thinkers, organizers, and activists.