Zohran Mamdani completes staggering upset as NYC mayoral race is called!

New York, New York - New Yorkers elected leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor Tuesday, US networks projected, on a day of key local votes across the country offering the first electoral judgment of Donald Trump's tumultuous second White House term.

NBC, CBS, and CNN projected that Democratic socialist Mamdani, who will become New York's first Muslim mayor, would pick up more votes than his closest rival, former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani's victory came in the face of fierce attacks on his policies and Muslim heritage from business elites, conservative media, and President Trump himself.

And Democrats won governor's races in Virginia and New Jersey – suggesting a shift in political mood as the country looks to next year's midterm elections, when control of Congress will be up for grabs.

Mamdani, a state lawmaker for New York's Queens borough, appealed to voters by pledging to tackle the soaring cost of living, offering free city bus travel, childcare, and city-run grocery stores.

He focused on living costs facing ordinary New Yorkers, building support through his informal personal style, social media savvy, and a massive canvassing ground game.

Mamdani was virtually unknown before his upset victory to secure the Democratic nomination over Cuomo, whom he trounced again Tuesday.