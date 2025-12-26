Zohran Mamdani names Cynthia Nixon, Ms. Rachel, and more to inaugural committee
New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani has announced the members of his inauguration committee as he prepares to take over as New York City mayor on January 1.
The 48 members of the inaugural committee include, among others:
- New York Communities for Change political director Alicé Nascimento
- New York City Democratic Socialists of America leader Alvaro Lopez
- New York Working Families Party co-director Ana Maria Archilla
- United Auto Workers Region 9A political director Aaron Eisenberg
- Novelists Colson Whitehead and Min Jin Lee
- Actor and activist Cynthia Nixon
- Actor and filmmaker John Turturro
- Writer and comedian The Kid Mero
- YouTuber and educator Ms. Rachel
- Brother-in-law of the late NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was killed in a mass shooting in a Manhattan skyscraper in July, ATM Kamrul Hasan
The committee members are providing input and support for the "Inauguration of a New Era" public swearing-in ceremony and block party celebrating Mamdani's first day as mayor.
"Our city’s artists, thinkers, organizers, and activists have shaped what New York looks, sounds, and feels like," Mamdani said in a statement.
"I’m honored to be joined by some of the most creative and experienced minds in the city as we build an inauguration that is truly by and for New Yorkers," he continued.
"This is a celebration of the movement that made this victory possible, and the beginning of a new dawn for our city. I could not be more excited to share this moment with these committee members and with New Yorkers across the five boroughs."
How to attend Zohran Mamdani's inauguration block party
Mamdani will be sworn in by New York Attorney General Letitia James in a private ceremony on January 1 at midnight. Senator Bernie Sanders will swear him in during the public ceremony at 1 PM at City Hall.
The inauguration block party takes place along Broadway and is set to begin at 1 PM on January 1, though attendees are encouraged to arrive between 11 AM and 12 PM to secure a good spot.
People who want to join the block party festivities can RSVP online to attend either in person or via livestream.
