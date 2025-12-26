Zohran Mamdani names Cynthia Nixon, Ms. Rachel, and more to inaugural committee

New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani has announced the members of his inauguration committee as he prepares to take over as New York City mayor on January 1.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is gearing up for his inauguration on January 1, 2026. © REUTERS

The 48 members of the inaugural committee include, among others:

New York Communities for Change political director Alicé Nascimento



New York City Democratic Socialists of America leader Alvaro Lopez

New York Working Families Party co-director Ana Maria Archilla

United Auto Workers Region 9A political director Aaron Eisenberg

Novelists Colson Whitehead and Min Jin Lee



and Actor and activist Cynthia Nixon



Actor and filmmaker John Turturro

Writer and comedian The Kid Mero

YouTuber and educator Ms. Rachel

Brother-in-law of the late NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was killed in a mass shooting in a Manhattan skyscraper in July, ATM Kamrul Hasan

The committee members are providing input and support for the "Inauguration of a New Era" public swearing-in ceremony and block party celebrating Mamdani's first day as mayor.

"Our city’s artists, thinkers, organizers, and activists have shaped what New York looks, sounds, and feels like," Mamdani said in a statement.

"I’m honored to be joined by some of the most creative and experienced minds in the city as we build an inauguration that is truly by and for New Yorkers," he continued.

"This is a celebration of the movement that made this victory possible, and the beginning of a new dawn for our city. I could not be more excited to share this moment with these committee members and with New Yorkers across the five boroughs."